Lighthouse Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

