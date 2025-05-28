2,295 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.