Copia Wealth Management Makes New $280,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

