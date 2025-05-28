Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,560 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

