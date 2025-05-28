16,800 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Acquired by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 924,428 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other news, Director William Gremp acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $81,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,406.37. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,981,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,324,118.60. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 1.8%

PSEC stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.88%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

