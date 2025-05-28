Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 570,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $146.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

