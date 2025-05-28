Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,154,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.