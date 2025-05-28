Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.98. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

