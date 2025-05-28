Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,089 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Forward Air worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Up 2.0%

FWRD stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

