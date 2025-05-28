Probity Advisors Inc. Has $444,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

