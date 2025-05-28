Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Udemy has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.19 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,768,079.28. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hugo Sarrazin purchased 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $37,969.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,832 shares in the company, valued at $61,735.68. This trade represents a 159.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,580 shares of company stock worth $330,894 and have sold 20,846 shares worth $181,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Udemy by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

