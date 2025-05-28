Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Grail makes up 2.5% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Grail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ GRAL opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $237,976.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at $25,862,541.02. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,396,219.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,976,098.60. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,948 shares of company stock worth $6,583,130. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

