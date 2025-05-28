Copia Wealth Management Invests $156,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,794,000 after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,820,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 520,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,800,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.