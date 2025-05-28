Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$28.15

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$18.76 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$924,500.00. Also, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 77,429 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.60, for a total value of C$1,517,987.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,681. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

