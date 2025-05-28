Copia Wealth Management Makes New $173,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.