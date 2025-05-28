Copia Wealth Management Makes New $173,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

