Copia Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPXN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Trading Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA:JPXN opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

