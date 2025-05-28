GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $6.55 Average PT from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,167,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 124.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 156,482 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

