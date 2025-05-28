Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,354 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,822,000 after acquiring an additional 410,850 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,022 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,558 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,377,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,365 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VGLT opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.