Copia Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 1.1% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

