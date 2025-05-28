Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

