Copia Wealth Management Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.