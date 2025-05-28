Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,623,000 after buying an additional 137,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

