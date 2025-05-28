Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Commercial Metals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 330,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 6.1%

NYSE CMC opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

