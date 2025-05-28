Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,040,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,873,000 after purchasing an additional 187,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NetApp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 2.4%

NetApp stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,032. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

