Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dynavax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 310,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 153,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVAX opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

