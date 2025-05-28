Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,367,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,954,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE VICI opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

