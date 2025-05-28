13,206 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,716,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 206,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,903.10. This represents a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

