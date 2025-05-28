OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

OneMain Trading Up 4.7%

OMF opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. OneMain has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,250. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

