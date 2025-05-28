Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

