Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

