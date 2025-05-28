Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $206.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

