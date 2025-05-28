Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $206.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
Insider Activity at Avery Dennison
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
AVY opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
