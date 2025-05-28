iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.