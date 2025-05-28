Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 25th

Oklo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Rigetti Computing are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically ranges between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, often offering a blend of growth potential and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $9.39 on Friday, hitting $49.11. 92,193,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451,405. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,482,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,941,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,481,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,356,559. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.02. 107,726,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,352,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

