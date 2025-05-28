iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

