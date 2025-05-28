Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 14,626 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,318,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

