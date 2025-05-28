Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

