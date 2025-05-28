Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 94.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

BancFirst Trading Up 2.7%

BANF opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $132.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

