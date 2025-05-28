Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 264.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

