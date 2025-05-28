B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $670.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $610.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.