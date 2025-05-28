Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

UTF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

