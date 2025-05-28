Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,550 shares of company stock worth $2,211,372. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.