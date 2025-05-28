Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $253,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $4,494,947.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,630.76. This represents a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,852,589.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,622,918.44. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,394 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,529. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

