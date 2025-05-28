Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Price Target at $26.00

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASB

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. Associated Banc’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 111,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 496,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 60,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,927,000 after buying an additional 1,598,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 90.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.