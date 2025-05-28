Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.