SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $91.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,249,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP now owns 214,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.