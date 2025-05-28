Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

