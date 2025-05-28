Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $270,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,593 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

