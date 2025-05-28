Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,390,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,969 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.