Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CION Investment by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $510.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -496.55%.
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.