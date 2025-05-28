Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CION Investment by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $510.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -496.55%.

CION Investment Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.