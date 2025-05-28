Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

